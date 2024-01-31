January 2024 Lakers Youth Foundation YOU Grant Winner

Congratulations to 1 Shine Youth on winning the Lakers Youth Foundation January 2024 YOU Grant Contest!

Mission Statement:

The Divas and Drummers of Compton is an extraordinary program offered by the 1 Shine Youth Center, a non-profit 501c3 organization dedicated to providing underserved communities of color with much-needed access to youth enrichment programming. Our mission is to create a platform that combines performing and cultural arts with supplemental educational services, specifically focusing on enhancing early literacy skills among young individuals.

Funding Project:

By integrating performing arts, literacy development, and cultural education, our after school program addresses essential elements that are often lacking in underserved communities of color. We empower young individuals to embrace their cultural identity, develop crucial literacy skills, and unleash their artistic potential. The Divas and Drummers of Compton After School Program firmly believes that by providing this transformative platform, we are contributing towards building brighter futures and creating a more equitable society for all.