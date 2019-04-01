Jugadores de Lakers rinden tributo a Nipsey Hussle
NOTA ORIGINAL DE JOEY RAMIREZ
El impacto de Nipsey Hussle fue obvio dada la forma en la que estos se dirigieron a sus canales de redes sociales para rendirle tributo al artista previamente nominado a los Grammys.
La muerte de Hussle, oriundo de Los Ángeles y activista comunitario de Crenshaw, a los 33 años dejó en shock a la comunidad de la NBA, incluyendo a varios miembros del vestuario de los Lakers.
LeBron James publicó acerca de su amistad con Hussle, mientras que Kyle Kuzma compartió cómo la música de Nip motivó a un prospecto bastante infravalorado en su época de secundaria.
JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart y Alex Caruso también reaccionaron ante este lamentable suceso.
View this post on Instagram
That TMC means something different and real to me. Nip became my favorite rapper in high school. not getting recruited like a lot of my friends I found someone that inspired me......nip....that motivation that grind really helped my work ethic explode. All them late nights and early mornings I was in the gym listening to nip. Fast forward to being in La I was lucky enough to befriend one of my idols and get to know him for the past two years.This a sad day forreal. s*** really is a big reason why I’m where I’m at because of the motivation and hustle...that dude was speaking to me all them years. One time for my dawg #TMC #Marathon
Lakers Players Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle
