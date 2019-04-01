Presentado Por

Jugadores de Lakers rinden tributo a Nipsey Hussle

by Rodrigo Azurmendi
Reportero en español
Posted: Apr 01, 2019

NOTA ORIGINAL DE JOEY RAMIREZ

El impacto de Nipsey Hussle fue obvio dada la forma en la que estos se dirigieron a sus canales de redes sociales para rendirle tributo al artista previamente nominado a los Grammys.

La muerte de Hussle, oriundo de Los Ángeles y activista comunitario de Crenshaw, a los 33 años dejó en shock a la comunidad de la NBA, incluyendo a varios miembros del vestuario de los Lakers.

LeBron James publicó acerca de su amistad con Hussle, mientras que Kyle Kuzma compartió cómo la música de Nip motivó a un prospecto bastante infravalorado en su época de secundaria.

JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Josh Hart y Alex Caruso también reaccionaron ante este lamentable suceso.

RIP BIG BRO my prayers to his family

Lakers, Nipsey Hussle

