AD, LeBron & Co. Give the Gift of a Lakers Win

The reigning champs gave fans one last gift this evening, a 138-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Lake Show brought a white Christmas to Los Angeles... that is white with hints of powder blue, as the team donned their 2020-21 City Edition uniforms.

Anthony Davis (28 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast) embraced the Christmas spirit in his Kobe 6 Grinch sneakers. And kind of like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Davis stole the Show. AD scored in a wide variety of ways this evening. He started his night off with a slam dunk and after that there was no looking back. The Brow was 3/5 from downtown and his footwork was deceitful from the midrange which opened even more offensive opportunities for the big fella.

It was yet another historic day for LeBron James (22 pts, 10 ast, 7 reb). Tonight’s win marked his 10th NBA Christmas Day victory. The King is now tied with Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem for most wins on Christmas. And not just that, with his 22 points LBJ passed the “Big O,” Oscar Robertson for second-most points on Christmas Day in NBA history. LeBron sits behind the great Kobe Bryant.

With the way LeBron played tonight, who would guess he had a two-month offseason? His performance tonight was that of a man who loves the Christmas Day stage. His play was complete with no-look passes, vicious drives through the lane, and of course, the iconic LBJ Fadeaway.

Since joining the Lakers just a few weeks ago, Montrezl Harrell (22 pts, 7 reb) has not missed a beat. Trez is so effective in so many facets. Coach Frank Vogel announced after the game, “he catches everything, and he finishes everything.” Going 10 for 13 from the field, not only was he shooting in the paint, but Trez expanded his range and found success with his baseline jumpers.

Tonight, the team displayed incredible offense through and through. Coach Vogel experimented with various rotations and each one contributed to the team’s field goal percentage of 56%. While LeBron and AD went for 50 points, the bench went for 60 points and there were 33 assists overall. That’s. Deep.

Lakers Fam, the team is back Sunday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Until then may visions of Lake Show basketball dance in your heads.

Happy Christmas to all — and to all a good night.