Carmelo's Sizzling Shooting Igniting Lakers

Three fingers tapping the head three times. It’s become a familiar sight at STAPLES Center.

Whether you’re on the Lakers’ bench or one of the 18,997 in attendance, Carmelo Anthony’s signature 3-point celebration is being put to a lot of use this season. And for good reason.

Anthony has started his first year with the Lakers hotter than the California sun, ranking fourth in the NBA in made 3-pointers (24) and sixth in 3-point percentage (52.2).

And after dropping 23 points and five treys (not to mention four blocks and two steals on the other end) in Sunday’s win over Houston, Melo is putting to bed any doubt regarding his ability to evolve his game in year 19.

Carmelo Anthony now leads the NBA in catch-and-shoot 3s (20).



He's also 4th in total 3s (24) and 6th in 3P% (52.2). pic.twitter.com/SeoPwzNOu6 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 1, 2021

"I think people don't really understand me," Anthony said. "I think there's a misconception out there about me not being able to adapt to situations. I'm easily adaptable to any situation and I've always tried to adapt to any situation I've been in. This is an easy adaptation for me just being here and being around the guys, being ready, staying ready, understanding what's needed and being prepared.”

Prepared seems like an understatement. Before beating the Rockets, Melo poured in 24 points and six triples in a win over Cleveland. Earlier this season, he put up 28 points on Memphis. At 16.7 points per game, he’s third among qualified players in scoring off the bench.

"He's a sniper," LeBron James said after beating the Cavaliers. "One of those guys that doesn't need much air space to get it off because it's a quick trigger. He creates so much space for Russ and myself and AD to work our pick-and-roll magic.”

Ladies and Gentlemen: Carmelo Anthony pic.twitter.com/eM4NweC3b3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 25, 2021

That combination is more than magic — it’s a foursome comprised of some of the top-75 players in NBA history, according to the NBA’s recently announced 75th anniversary team. And it’s absolutely lethal.

The Lakers spammed the James-Davis pick-and-roll in the fourth quarter of the Cleveland win, with Carmelo’s spacing serving as the secret ingredient. LeBron and AD’s two-man game famously fueled the Lakers’ run to the 2020 title, so defenses often pack the paint in hopes of forcing the ball back out onto the perimeter.

But now there lies the 9th-leading scorer in the history of the game. If defenses even cheat a little toward James and Davis, it’s all the space that Anthony needs to strike.

Carmelo has feasted off the playmaking of LeBron and Russell Westbrook — two of the game’s elite passers with four assist titles between them. Russ has dimed up Melo 11 times this season and LeBron nine.

It’s been a time machine back to “Olympic Melo,” who memorably racked up the second-most points in Team USA history among star-studded lineups that included James, Westbrook and Davis.

It’s only been seven games, but the results may be even more impressive in purple and gold.

Cashing in on his teammates’ world-class playmaking, Anthony leads the NBA in catch-and-shoot 3-pointers (20). And he’s been incredibly efficient with those looks, ranking in the league’s 98th percentile on spot-up attempts (1.62 points per possession).

With Melo leading the way, the Lakers are shooting the league’s 6th-best percentage from deep (37.6) — despite the absence of perimeter threats like Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza.

For a franchise that has spent six straight seasons among the NBA’s bottom 10 in 3-point percentage, it’s been like the rainstorm after a drought.

Much credit, of course, goes to the looks generated by Westbrook (currently ranked fourth in assists) and James. But it helps when the man pulling the trigger has, according to LeBron, “one of the most beautiful releases I’ve seen in NBA history.”

“It’s our job to get our guys great looks, where all they have to do is catch and finish, or catch and shoot,” James said. “I try to not make them do too much, even though Melo can do a lot with the ball, obviously. … We’re just on a breakdown of defense, and he’s finding himself, either his man is guarding him and he’s leaving him, or he’s in the great rhythms and he’s just taking his shots and knocking them down. It’s definitely big for us.”