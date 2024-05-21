Anthony Davis Named to 2023-24 KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was named to the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team, the league announced today. It marks the fifth career all-defensive team honor for the 12-year veteran.

Davis received 60 of 99 first team votes and finished with 151 points to earn his third career NBA All-Defensive First Team selection. He was previously named to the first team following the 2019-20 and 2017-18 seasons and was a second team honoree for his play during the 2016-17 and 2014-15 campaigns.

Joining Davis on the first team are Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama, Miami Heat center-forward Bam Adebayo and New Orleans Pelicans forward-guard Herb Jones.

In 76 regular season contests (all starts) this season, Davis’ career-high 12.6 rebounds per game (9.5 defensive) ranked third in the NBA and his 2.3 blocks per contest ranked fourth. The 31-year-old finished the season as one of just two players to average at least 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks (Victor Wembanyama). Davis registered three+ steals in 11 contests, including a career-best seven thefts versus Minnesota on March 10. He blocked at least five shots in eight contests, including a season-high seven swats at Orlando on Nov. 4. Named an NBA All-Star for the ninth time, Davis recorded the highest defensive rebounding percentage of his career (25.8%). His 11.2 contested shots per game ranked fifth among all league players and his 3.4 contested 3-pointers per game ranked third.