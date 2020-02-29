Lakers at Grizzlies: 3 Things to Know (2/29/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers continue their road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Leap Day 2020.

1) Going for 19 And 20 Despite Some Injuries

The Lakers extended their road winning streak vs. Western Conference rivals to 18 with their win against the Warriors in the Bay Area on Thursday night, and will look to make it all the way to 20 before returning home to L.A.

To accomplish that they’d have to sweep the back-to-back set in Memphis and New Orleans this weekend, and possibly do it while fighting through injuries.

LeBron James missed the game against Golden State and is questionable this time, while there’s also a chance that Danny Green will be absent against the Grizz.

It’ll be ‘next man up’ though, which means that Markieff Morris (2-for-2 from downtown against the Warriors) and Kyle Kuzma may be asked to shoulder a bigger load.

The forecast calls for some more #KuzControl.

Casual spinning hook shot off the glass



(: @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/mEHD9MXY5D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 28, 2020

2) AB Looking to Finish February in Style

February has been Avery Bradley’s best month as a member of the purple and gold.

The 10-year veteran, whose career got back in track during a 14-game stint with the Grizzlies last season, has found the range on his jump shot and is reaping the rewards of his hard work.

In 10 games this month, AB is averaging 11.4 points on 48.3% from the field and 50% from downtown. His 25 three-pointers in February are twice as many as he got in January (12 in 14 games), and he’s also been punishing defenses from mid-range.

Avery Bradley’s five three-pointers during last night’s win is our @budweiserusa Moment of the Week. pic.twitter.com/wMwmBJfBFr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 9, 2020

3) Grizzlies Trying to Hold On

Memphis went into the All-Star break at 28-26 and well-positioned to hang onto the 8th seed in the Western Conference despite having the league’s toughest rest-of-season schedule.

What’s happened since has been close to a worst-case scenario.

Taylor Jenkins’ squad has dropped 5 straight and recently lost forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke to injuries that will keep them out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Granted, this is still a talented albeit young squad, with Ja Morant being the top candidate to win Rookie of the Year honors. Lithuanian veteran Jonas Valanciunas is coming off a career-high 25-rebound performance Friday night, and the team still has capable complementary pieces in the form of Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, De’Anthony Melton and Gorgui Dieng.

And with the New Orleans Pelicans already within 2.0 games, the margin of error is minimal if they want to return to the postseason after a 2-year absence.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right index finger sprain) is probable. LeBron James (sore groin) is questionable. Danny Green (right hip soreness) is doubtful.

Grizzlies: Grayson Allen (left hip), Jaren Jackson Jr. (left ankle), Brandon Clarke (right quad) and Justise Winslow (back) are out.

Tip-Off: 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: FedEx Forum — Memphis, Tennessee