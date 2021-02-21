TWT Markieff Morris Rebounds Against the Miami Heat

Running Diary: Lakers 94 | Heat 96 (02/20/21)

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Feb 20, 2021

The Heat defeat the Lakers at STAPLES Center 96 - 94.

Tags
Caruso, Alex, Gasol, Marc, Harrell, Montrezl, Horton-Tucker, Talen, James, LeBron

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Caruso, Alex

Gasol, Marc

Harrell, Montrezl

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter