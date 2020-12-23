Lakers Slip Up vs. Clippers on Ring Night

The Lakers got their hands on some championship hardware this Opening Night but couldn’t quite catch the Clippers, closing out 116-109.

Before the defending champs tipped off their first official game of the 2020-21 season, they were recognized by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. The two celebrated the players and staff that spent 95 days in the NBA bubble before bringing the 17th title back to Los Angeles.

Jeanie acknowledged the champs with a special shoutout to the guys that are no longer on the team but will “always be a part of the Lakers Family.” And the returning players were virtually embraced by their families as they received their ring. Speaking of the ring, it has more carats of diamonds than any other ring in NBA History. For more details about the meaning behind the design check here.

Now for the game...

It was just before the second half that the Lakers grabbed the wheel for this game. Prior to that, they trailed by 22 points as the squad adjusted to rotations comprised of brand new and veteran members. The change of pace came from members of both parties. But ultimately, the team had a hard time keeping the contest in their grasp. The Clippers took the opportunity to pull away behind an impressive performance from Paul George (33 pts).

Among the returning cast, LeBron James (22 pts) and Anthony Davis (18 pts, 7 reb) started this season much like they ended last — in command of their team. The King and The Brow played fewer minutes than usual but still found a way to be the top scorers for the night. Coach Frank Vogel stated postgame that he will continue to be, “conservative with their minutes early in the season.” He also mentioned how they can afford to because “we have the depth to do it.”

And as for the new kids on the purple and gold block: Another duo emerges.

Dennis Schröder (14 pts, 12 reb, 8 ast) was stupendous this Tuesday evening. He was a menace offensively and defensively speaking. A true competitor, throughout his 28 minutes he forced travels, blew past his defenders, and notched a double-double. His counterpart, Montrezl Harrell (17 pts, 10 reb) also clocked out with a double-double for the night.

As last season’s 6th Man of the Year, the big guy has a reputation for being a spark off the bench. He lived up to that reputation tonight. Going 6/7 from the field and only missing two free-throws, Trez brought more than a spark, he brought some serious heat.

Coach Vogel spoke of the pair before the start of the fourth quarter stating, “both of them are doing what they do.” Regarding Trez, Coach V called out, “he’s really effective going to the basket,” and in terms of No. 17, “Dennis has been in the paint all night... couldn’t be happier about that.”

Although the Lakers couldn’t walk away with a win, everyone got to take a long, hard look at the 2020 championship ring — that’s some motivation at the start of a new season. The defending champs take on the Dallas Mavericks in three days. Catch you then, Lakers Family.