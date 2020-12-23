Anthony Davis block

Running Diary: Lakers 109 | Clippers 116

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Dec 22, 2020
Tags
Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious, Davis, Anthony, Horton-Tucker, Talen, James, LeBron, Schroder, Dennis

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Caldwell-Pope, Kentavious

Davis, Anthony

Horton-Tucker, Talen

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter