Best of Lakers-Clippers

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Apr 13, 2020

Two teams in one city. Moments that create the City of Angels. 

View this post on Instagram

Kim Keeping up Courtside. #BestOfLakersClippers

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on

View this post on Instagram

AP no-look #BestOfLakersClippers

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on

View this post on Instagram

For your enjoyment #BestOfLakersClippers

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on

View this post on Instagram

This duo. #BestOfLakersClippers

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on

View this post on Instagram

Ring Night ‘09 #BestOfLakersClippers

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on

View this post on Instagram

Jordan. #BestOfLakersClippers

A post shared by Lakers Scene (@lakersscene) on

Tags
Caruso, Alex, Davis, Anthony, James, LeBron, Kuzma, Kyle, Morris, Markieff

Recent Stories on Lakers.com

Recent Videos

Related Content

Caruso, Alex

Davis, Anthony

James, LeBron

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter