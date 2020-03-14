Lakers, Clippers, Kings and STAPLES Center Create Employee Fund to Benefit Hourly Event Staff

LOS ANGELES – In response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, LA Kings and STAPLES Center have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center. The fund is designed to provide compensation for wages lost by employees scheduled to work at suspended sporting events through the end of the NBA and NHL regular seasons.

Payments from the fund will be distributed to more than 2,800 active hourly event staff which includes ushers, security officers, ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, merchandise staff, food and beverage employees, housekeeping and operations staff and stage hands, among others.

Recognizing that the coronavirus is not just a health crisis but also an economic one, the organizations have come together in this unprecedented way to help the valued employees who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding guest experiences and teamwork that is the heart of STAPLES Center.

Letter to STAPLES Center Employees

March 14, 2020

Dear STAPLES Center Team Member,

On Wednesday, March 11, we promised that we would keep you updated on our response to the evolving COVID-19/coronavirus situation and the impact on our events, operations, and your work schedule. As you may have seen in our communications to the public yesterday, our events at STAPLES Center have been suspended until further notice.

We understand that these extraordinary events have impacted all of our lives and, as a valuable member of the STAPLES Center team, your health and wellbeing is important to us. To help you and your family get through these challenging times, we at STAPLES Center, the LA Clippers, LA Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have created a fund that will pay hourly event employees for shifts lost for all sporting events they were scheduled to work (that do not take place) through the end of the NBA and NHL regular seasons. Our HR department will be providing further information on the distribution of payroll from the fund, as well as scheduling procedures, for events that did not take place, in the coming days.

We also want to remind you that you may be eligible for unemployment insurance and may obtain a determination of your eligibility by visiting www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment; or calling 800-300-5616 (English) or 800-326-8937 (Spanish). Important information can also be found at https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm

Additionally, we wanted to provide you with two workforce resource centers that could provide you with job placement services should you need them. If you live in the County of Los Angeles, please visit https://wdacs.lacounty.gov/programs/workforce-development/. If you live in the City of Los Angeles, please visit: https://ewddlacity.com/index.php/employment-services/adults-age-24-and-older/worksource-centers.

On behalf of the LA Clippers, LA Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers and STAPLES Center we thank you for your dedication, patience and valuable service. We look forward to welcoming you back to work as soon as possible. Should you have any questions regarding the above, please contact STAPLES Center Human Relations.

In keeping with our policy, should you be approached by any members of the media, we ask that you politely decline and direct them to Cara Vanderhook and Michael Roth of our Communications Department.

Thank you again and please stay well and safe!

Sincerely,

AEG, LA Clippers, LA Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers organizations