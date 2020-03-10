Lakers vs. Nets: 3 Things to Know (3/10/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

1) All hail

For the third time this season and 64th across his legendary career, LeBron James has been named his conference’s Player of the Week.

Last week brought new heights for James, who averaged 29.0 points, 10.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds across three Lakers wins. But even his robust counting stats don’t quite do him justice. Those numbers fail to account for the impact that James had by defending two of the greatest players on the planet: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard.

”If my teammates need me to take the challenge defensively or offensively, I’ll take it,” James said. “My teammates asked me to do it this weekend, and the rest is history.”

King getting after it on both halves of the hardwood.

2) AD & AB getting after it

But even an all-time great like LeBron can’t do it on his own. And he’s far from a solo act with Anthony Davis in the mix.

AD had a strong Player of the Week case himself, dropping 30-plus points in all three games, averaging 32.3 plus 9.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Like James, he was outstanding defensively in Sunday’s marquee win over the Clippers.

The Lakers also had an x-factor on their side in that matchup, as Avery Bradley erupted for a season-high 24 points. He had a couple of his patented mid-range pull-ups, but was most effective from deep, hitting six 3-pointers.

The best passer in the world gets it to the hottest hand on the court



The best passer in the world gets it to the hottest hand on the court

3) Brooklyn looking to salvage season

The Nets’ star free agent duo — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant — ended up playing only a combined 20 games this season. Their celebrated coach, Kenny Atkinson, parted ways with the team late last week.

Yet, through it all, Brooklyn is nonetheless the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, having beaten Chicago in their first game without Atkinson. And with LeBron questionable for this game, the Lakers should be extra wary of this opponent.

The Nets play stout defense, ranking 8th in the NBA on that side of the ball. Offensively, L.A. native Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the game’s craftiest slashers, while Caris LeVert — who had 51 points four games ago — is liable to catch fire at any given moment.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) and Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring) are probable. LeBron James (sore left groin) is questionable.

Nets: Kyrie Irving (right shoulder surgery), Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) and Kevin Durant (right Achilles rehab) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California