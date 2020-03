EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on guard Troy Daniels, it was announced today.

In 41 games for the Lakers this season, Daniels averaged 4.2 points (.392 FG%) and 1.1 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game. For his career, Daniels owns averages of 6.6 points (.397 3P%) and 1.3 rebounds in 14.9 minutes.