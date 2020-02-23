Lakers vs. Celtics: 3 Things to Know (2/23/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers continue their rivalry with the Boston Celtics.

1) Another Dominant Night for AD

As if he hadn’t already cemented himself as one of the game’s elite two-way talents, Anthony Davis put on another showcase in the Lakers’ return from the All-Star Break.

The 26-year-old was a beast on both sides of the ball, racking up 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven (!) blocks to power the Lakers to victory over Memphis. Davis took a spill early in the game and didn’t score until the second quarter, but from there the Grizzlies had no answers.

However, he was even more impressive on the defensive side of the ball, where his elite instincts, crisp rotations and inhuman wingspan were all put on display.

AD’s block party during last night’s win is our @budweiserusa Moment of the Week. pic.twitter.com/lhweX3jxdx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 22, 2020

2) Matchup to Watch: LeBron vs. Wings

LeBron James’ first game after All-Star was a lot like his last one before it: 32 points to lead a Lakers victory.

The King truly put on a show against Memphis, dazzling with high-flying dunks, powerful spin moves and silky fadeaways. But he’ll have a bigger challenge with Boston’s impressive wing rotation.

Last game Gordon Hayward (29 points), Jayson Tatum (28) and Jaylen Brown (25) all went off in win for the Celtics. If the previous Lakers-Celtics meeting (when Boston won on home floor) is any indication, expect Hayward and Brown to split the assignment of defending James.

Seriously, he's doing this in Year 17 pic.twitter.com/NPhPgNuHhZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 23, 2020

3) C’s getting W’s

Boston enters today’s matchup with nine wins in its last 10 games. Perhaps even more impressively, it is one of three teams (along with the Lakers and Bucks) that ranks among the NBA’s top five in both offensive (5th) and defensive rating (3rd).

One caveat for today is that All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will not play due to a knee injury. That’ll leave Tatum, a fellow All-Star and the Celtics’ leading scorer, to likely carry the offensive burden.

But make no mistake, Boston — which holds opponents to the league’s second-fewest points — will be most challenging on the other end of the ball, where the Lakers will need scorers to complement LeBron and AD.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right index finger sprain) is probable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Celtics: Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) and Robert Williams III (left hip bone edema) are out.

Tip-Off: 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California