Kobe Bryant Named Finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame

EL SEGUNDO – Kobe Bryant has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, it was announced today.

Bryant spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped lead the team to five NBA Championships throughout his career. Named NBA Most Valuable Player following the 2007-08 season, Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 1,346 games with Los Angeles. The league’s fourth all-time leading scorer earned All-NBA honors 15 times, was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team 12 times and was named an NBA All-Star 18 times in his career.

The Lakers’ all-time leading scorer recorded 122 career 40-point games, 176 career double-doubles and 21 triple-doubles, and helped lead the United States to gold medals at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games. His Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys were raised into the STAPLES Center rafters in 2017, making him the first player in NBA history to have two numbers retired by the same team.