Lakers vs. Suns: 3 Things to Know (2/10/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers play host to the Phoenix Suns.

1) AB’s been money

Avery Bradley’s sweet shooting has been key for the Lakers of late, especially in Saturday’s win over Golden State, when he put up a season-high 21 points.

Bradley also splashed five triples in San Francisco, which extended his recent sizzling run. Over his last six games, AB has shot 60% on his 3s (18-of-30) — especially astounding considering that he had missed all of his previous 11 straight.

Now he’ll look to keep it going against a Phoenix team that he’s had success against in his first two games.

Avery Bradley's five three-pointers during last night's win is our @budweiserusa Moment of the Week.

2) LA x USA

This morning, it was announced that five Lakers are among the 44 finalists for Team USA’s roster at this summer’s Olympics.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee will all compete for a spot in Tokyo. The first three have all captured Olympic gold in the past (twice in LeBron’s case), while the latter two are hoping to make their debuts.

The Boston Celtics are the only other team with five representatives.

OFFICIAL: Five Lakers are among the finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic team

3) Phoenix looking to rise back

The Suns have found themselves in a rut, losing five of their last six games. But they also boast a considerable amount of young talent.

Devin Booker is at the center of their solar system, averaging 26.7 points (eighth in the NBA) with a scorching inside-outside game. Last year’s first overall pick Deandre Ayton has been excellent of late, averaging 22.2 points and 13.6 rebounds in his last five games. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been even better, dunking and 3-point shooting his way to 27.5 points over his last four.

Their record may not reflect it, but the Suns are extremely dangerous. Their only win in their last six games? A 36-point blowout over the Houston Rockets.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right index finger sprain) is probable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Suns: Deandre Ayton (left ankle soreness) is questionable. Aron Baynes (left hip soreness), Dario Saric (left ankle sprain), Frank Kaminsky (right patella stress fracture), Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) and Jared Harper (right wrist sprain) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California