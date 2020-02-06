Lakers vs. Rockets: 3 Things to Know (2/6/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Houston Rockets.

1) King James showing the range

When LeBron James’ jumper is falling, there’s not much that his opponent can do.

That was the scenario in Tuesday’s win over San Antonio, as the King went 6-for-9 from 3-point range on his way to 36 points. He caught fire in the fourth, hitting five of his treys and tallying 19 of his points.

His outburst also brought him closer to history, as LeBron only needs three more 3s to crack the top 15 of all-time.

King Time: Five treys in the fourth to put the game to bed pic.twitter.com/PmQPKMh6ni — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 6, 2020

2) Boards looking mighty clean

It’s rare to see a team double up their opponent in rebounds, but to be +30 in that category is astonishing. Yet that’s exactly what happened last game, when the Lakers held a 58-28 advantage on the glass.

Kyle Kuzma — who has been especially active on the boards lately — was at the forefront of this, pulling down a dozen rebounds. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard continued his excellent stretch of rebounding with 10.

Those second-chance opportunities certainly worked in the Lakers’ favor, as they were able to hang up 129 points and sweep San Antonio.

You are now watching the throne pic.twitter.com/IlXsCdiM2F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 5, 2020

3) Small-ball Rockets pushing boundaries

Houston has gone all-in on playing small by trading rim-running center Clint Capela in a deal that brought back two-way wing Robert Covington.

Whether or not Covington is active in Los Angeles, the Rockets have staked their season on playing big-free lineups, including those with 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker at center. The experiment should be fascinating, especially if Russell Westbrook (left thumb sprain) is back to be among the carousel of guards and wings.

It will also be interesting to see how this affects scoring leader James Harden, who has been shredding the league with 35.8 points per game. Harden can get buckets no matter who he’s playing with, but he’s thrived when paired with lob threats like Capela. We’ll have to see if the size-for-spacing trade-off proves successful.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right shoulder soreness) is probable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Rockets: Russell Westbrook (left thumb sprain) is questionable.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles , California