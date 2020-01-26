LeBron Becomes 3rd-Leading All-Time Scorer in Loss to Philly

On an otherwise frustrating night, LeBron James added another crown jewel to his diamond-studded resume.

Midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s 108-91 loss in Philadelphia, James caught the ball off a cut, drove through two help defenders and finished at the cup for a moment of history.

With that basket, James passed Kobe Bryant for the third-most points in NBA history. After the game, he expressed his gratitude for Bryant — from when Kobe gifted him shoes as a high schooler to when they played together on the USA Olympic team.

“It’s just surreal,” James said. “It doesn’t make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And when you’re living the right way or you’re just giving everything to whatever you’re doing, things happen organically. And it’s not supposed to make sense, but it just happens.

“I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players ever to play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in STAPLES Center. It’s just crazy.”

In Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia, James put on a show. In addition to his historic bucket, he added two thunderous slams in the fourth quarter, as he tried to rally the Lakers back from a 22-point deficit.

James put up 29 points and eight assists, while Anthony Davis provided his share of offense with 31 points. And Alex Caruso spearheaded the defensive effort with six steals.

L.A. scored 11 unanswered points to pull back within five halfway through the final quarter, but it wouldn’t come any closer.

The Lakers were done in by poor shooting (19% from 3-point range) and a downpour of turnovers (21). Meanwhile, Tobias Harris put up 29 points for the 76ers, while Ben Simmons provided a stat-stuffing night (28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals).