Lebron James And Anthony Davis Voted All-Star Starters

Posted: Jan 23, 2020

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been selected as starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, it was announced today.

The overall leading vote-getter, James earns his 16th consecutive selection and will become the first-ever player to start in 16 or more All-Star games. James has been named All-Star MVP on three occasions (2006, 2008, 2018), while holding the record for total points in the competition with 362. He is currently averaging 25.1 points, an NBA-leading 10.8 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Davis makes his seventh-consecutive appearance and first with the Lakers. In 2017, Davis was named All-Star MVP with an All-Star game record 52 points. This season, Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

