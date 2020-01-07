Lakers vs. Knicks: 3 Things to Know (1/7/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers cap off their homestand against the New York Knicks.

1) It was a Sunday night block party

The Lakers’ big man rotation went absolutely wild in Sunday’s win over Detroit, as Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard swatted just about everything in sight.

L.A. finished the night with 20 blocks — one shy of the franchise-record and the most by any NBA team since 2001. Davis had eight on his own, while McGee added six and Howard five (plus one from Avery Bradley).

Detroit’s leading scorer, 6’10” Andre Drummond, was swatted six times on his own and held to 2-of-13 from the field, as the Lakers executed a dominant defensive display.

2) The King is POTW (again)

For the second time this season and 63rd in his illustrious career, LeBron James has been crowned Player of the Week.

The King earned this honor by leading the Lakers to a 3-0 record last week, while averaging a triple-double: 23.0 points, 12.7 assists and 11.7 rebounds. And with nine triple-doubles on the season, he already has the most by a Laker since Magic Johnson finished the 1990-91 season with 13.

Currently first in the NBA in assists, second in triple-doubles and 13th in scoring, the Knicks will need to throw whatever they can to halt LeBron.

Seventeen Years pic.twitter.com/6sxkfPewu0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2020

3) Lakers looking for payback

Few would’ve expected the Knicks to sweep the Lakers last season, but that’s exactly what New York did. And the Knicks enter tonight’s game playing some competitive basketball, as they fell in a 135-132 regulation shootout with the Clippers on Sunday.

New York has found some footing, going 6-8 under interim coach Mike Miller, following a 4-18 start under David Fizdale. Like the Lakers, the Knicks are fond of big lineups, as they lead the NBA in offensive rebounds (11.9) and hold their opponents to the second-fewest points in the paint (42.1).

The Knickerbockers are led by Marcus Morris, who set STAPLES Center ablaze on Sunday with a career-high 38 points. He has been absolutely lethal this season, hitting the NBA’s second-best 3-point percentage (46.9). Also keep an eye out for former Laker Julius Randle and third-overall pick R.J. Barrett (who is coming off a 24-point game).

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right shoulder soreness) is probable. Avery Bradley (right ankle sprain) is questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Knicks: Marcus Morris (sore neck) is probable. Elfrid Payton (personal reasons) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left oblique strain) are questionable.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet in L.A., NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California