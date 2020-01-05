Lakers vs. Pistons: 3 Things to Know (1/5/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons.

1) AD took it to another level

Anthony Davis went into monster mode last game, sparing no mercy for his former team.

The Pelicans didn’t have an answer for his size, strength and speed, as AD straight up bullied his way to a 46-point, 13-rebound night. When not throwing down a series of alley-oops, he busied himself by stepping out for jumpers. On the night, he shot 15-of-21 from the field, 3-of-5 on 3-pointers and a perfect 13-of-13 at the free throw line.

Oh, and Davis was also his stellar self on the defensive side. He was the primary defender on top-10 scorer Brandon Ingram, who put up 22 points but needed 27 shots to get there.

Just throw it somewhere in the 213 area code. AD will go and get it.



(: @ESPN ) pic.twitter.com/cuUr0GyzSz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 4, 2020

2) Deadshot is in the building

Danny Green was absolutely scorching against New Orleans, knocking down six 3-pointers on his way to 25 points.

Not only was that his highest scoring total since the season opener, it was also more than his previous three games combined. Green had been in a bit of a slump, shooting just 33.8% on 3s in the month of December. But he was in the zone on Friday, especially with a 17-point first quarter.

Green’s shooting is extra important to the Lakers, since it opens up space for AD and LeBron James to do work in the paint. Look for DG to not hesitate in this game.

Five treys in one quarter. That’s why they call him Deadshot.



(: @ESPN ) pic.twitter.com/fME3Ya3MCN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 4, 2020

3) Pistons looking to keep it going

Detroit comes into this one on the second night of a back-to-back — having beaten Golden State yesterday — and in the fifth contest of a six-game road trip.

The Pistons have been bombarded with injuries, including to two of their best players: Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard. But Andre Drummond remains one of the league’s most productive bigs, leading the NBA in rebounding (15.8) and offensive boards (4.3), while also ranking among the top 10 in steals, blocks, double-doubles, points in the paint, and second-chance points.

Detroit also shoots the NBA’s third-best 3-point percentage (37.2), buoyed by the trio of Tony Snell, Langston Galloway and former Laker Svi Mykhailiuk. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose is having a renaissance as one of the league’s top sixth men. And Sekou Doumbouya — the NBA’s youngest player — is coming off double-doubles in both of his first two starts of his career.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right shoulder soreness) is probable. Alex Caruso (right calf tightness) is questionable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Pistons: Blake Griffin (left knee soreness), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis), Reggie Jackson (lumbar spine stress reaction), Markieff Morris (left foot sprain) and Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery) are not expected to play.

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California