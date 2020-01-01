Lakers vs. Suns: 3 Things to Know (1/1/20)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ New Year’s Day matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

1) Defense broke out the clamps

You won’t see a defensive test much more difficult than the Dallas Mavericks, who lead the NBA in offensive rating by a sizable margin. But it’s safe to say the Lakers aced that challenge in Sunday’s win.

L.A. had the Mavs flummoxed, holding them to 95 points on 36.0% shooting — both of which were season-lows. Even MVP candidate and top-three scorer Luka Doncic couldn’t find his shot, hitting just 5-of-14 from the field with six turnovers.

Defense has been crucial to the purple and gold capturing back-to-back wins, as their preceding four-game losing streak saw them rank just 28th in defensive rating.

Defense went into lockdown mode against the league's top-ranked offense pic.twitter.com/INKqK2SeXr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2019

2) 2020 is bound for some All-Star power

All-Star voting is open for the next three weeks, which is plenty of time for Lakers Nation to make sure that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are among the starting lineups in Chicago next month.

Both players’ resumes are airtight arguments for a spot in the All-Star Game. James not only leads the league in assists (10.8), but also ranks just outside of the top ten in scoring (25.1). Meanwhile, Davis has arguably been the NBA’s top two-way player, averaging the sixth-most points (27.3) and second-most blocks (2.5).

But no statistic matters as much as wins and losses. James and Davis have that on lock too, as the duo has led the Lakers to a Western Conference-best 26-7 record entering the New Year.

Happy King Day, Lakers Nation. Show @KingJames some birthday love with your All-Star vote!



: https://t.co/8VNwf7DUGV pic.twitter.com/tFovc8eNup — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2019

3) Suns looking to rise again

Phoenix was the NBA’s feel-good story in the first month of the season, surprising most by jumping out to a 7-4 start. But trouble struck from there, with the Suns going just 6-15 since (including a recent eight-game losing streak).

But Phoenix has bounced back with consecutrive wins led by volcanic shooting guard Devin Booker. The 23-year-old has dropped 30-plus points in each of his last three appearances, and while his 3-point shot hasn’t been there, he’s established himself as one of the league’s premier finishers at the rim.

Booker isn’t the only weapon in Phoenix’s armory either. Ricky Rubio remains a brilliant passer, with more assists than anyone other than LeBron. Kelly Oubre Jr. is having a dunk-filled breakout season. Aron Baynes mixes toughness down low with precision from deep. The Suns — with an offense rated among the NBA’s top 10 — aren’t a team to be taken lightly.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right shoulder soreness) is probable. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation) is out.

Suns: Frank Kaminsky (right knee soreness) is questionable.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California