Lakers vs. Mavericks: 3 Things to Know (12/29/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers complete their back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks.

1) Kuz Control is back in effect

Kyle Kuzma just wasn’t himself in the beginning of the season. After dealing with an offseason foot injury, the flamethrower began his season ice cold, averaging only 5.8 points on 43.3% shooting in his first 20 games.

Kuz then took five games off to heal his ankle, and has come back looking like the bucket-getter of old. In his three games back from injury, he is putting up 21.7 points on 49.0%. Kuzma has been particularly effective at finishing in the paint, and after scoring a team-high 24 in last night’s win over Portland, he’s got LeBron James’ sign-off for being the third option behind him and Anthony Davis.

“We want him to be that third scorer for us,” James said. “Someone who can consistently get to 18 or 20 points a night. More importantly it’s the efficiency right now that I love.”

2) Bench mob stepped up

With Kuzma leading the way, the Lakers’ second unit had their most effective game of the season, scoring a season-high 72 points off the bench.

And although Kuz had the hottest hand, it was a true team effort. Rajon Rondo had 15 points by slashing through Portland’s defense. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and two clutch triples. Dwight Howard was a defensive menace, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in only 19 minutes.

And, of course, it also helps to be playing with the best passer in the world. LeBron had the game in the palm of his hands, racking up 16 assists — including many to his teammates off the pine.

Bron to AD from paint to paint



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/CjG1NkS22q — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 29, 2019

3) Lukamania is back

The Lakers-Mavericks season series is tied at a game apiece after both clubs took home impressive wins on each other’s home court.

For Dallas, the world revolves around Luka Doncic, who has been a bonafide MVP candidate in just his second season. The 20-year-old ranks third in the entire NBA in both scoring (29.1) and assists (9.1). He’s coming off a triple-double despite not playing in the fourth quarter of last night’s win over Golden State.

The Lakers did a nice job of limiting Doncic in the first half of their last meeting at the beginning of the month. But after going away from their trapping scheme, they allowed Luka to get hot and lead the Mavs to victory. It will be interesting to see what kind of defense they employ this time around.

Injury Report

Lakers: TBD.

Mavericks: TBD.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California