Lakers vs. Nuggets: 3 Things to Know (12/22/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers return to L.A. to face the Denver Nuggets.

1) AD might have some extra work on his plate

The Lakers will likely play their first game of the season without the King, as LeBron James is considered doubtful to play due to a thoracic muscle strain. James suffered the injury in Indiana, but played through it in Friday’s loss at Milwaukee.

The onus will be on Anthony Davis — who put up 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against the Bucks — to provide the star power in this game between two of the top three teams in the West. One of the most unique big men to ever play, Davis looked like a guard in Milwaukee with the way he put the ball on the floor to create shots for himself and others. He’ll need to bring more of that playmaking if the Lakers are without James — who generates more assists (10.6) than any other player in the league.

And we already know that Davis can provide pretty much everything else. The first-year Laker leads his team in just about every other category: points, rebounds, steals, blocks, made free throws, free throw percentage and minutes.

Goin’ on you with the big-big pick-and-roll pic.twitter.com/BQsJpailYr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2019

2) Who else rises to the occasion?

Even a player of Davis’ elite caliber can’t be expected to win a game on his own, especially against a top-level opponent like Denver. Fortunately, the Lakers have several candidates to provide some extra artillery.

Danny Green is coming off one of his best games of the season, practically singlehandedly keeping the Lakers around in Milwaukee with 21 points on a ridiculous seven 3-pointers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also added 18 points for his fifth straight double-digit game. But the chief candidate may be Kyle Kuzma, who is expected to make his return after missing the last five matchups.

Outside of those starters (with Kuzma as a potential James replacement at small forward), the Lakers will need to see a resurgence from their bench, which was outscored by the Bucks’ reserves, 34-4.

Green Light pic.twitter.com/nLgTKs5jk4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2019

3) Battle between the West’s best

The Lakers are looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back road losses against some of the East’s best, while the Nuggets are seeking revenge following a five-game homestand sweep.

Denver has plenty of offensive talent — from gifted passing big man Nikola Jokic to microwave shooter Jamal Murray — but defense has been its hallmark this season. The Nuggets rank second in the NBA in defensive rating (103.1), and lead the Association in opponent scoring (101.7) and opponent 3-point percentage (30.4).

But the Lakers — led by Davis, a Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner — will look to again steal the spotlight with their own defense, which held Denver to 96 points in a win three weeks ago.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain) and Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) are probable. LeBron James (thoracic muscle strain) is doubtful. DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehab) is out.

Nuggets: Paul Millsap (left knee contusion) is questionable. Bol Bol (left foot; injury management) is out.

Tip-Off: 6:307 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California