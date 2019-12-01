Lakers vs. Mavericks: 3 Things to Know (12/1/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ marquee matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

1) The streak’s hit double-digits

It’s been an incredible run for the Lakers, who have won 10 straight games for the first time in more than a decade.

The Lakers’ offense has soared, leading the NBA in both field goal (50.1) and 3-point percentage (40.7) during this stretch. They’ve also done a nice job of getting out in transition and hitting the offensive glass, ranking first in fast-break (18.7) and second-chance points (17.9) in this run.

L.A. went a ruthless 14-1 during November — its winningest month since March 2000. But now the schedule shifts up a couple degrees in difficulty, as the next three opponents all have winning records.

2) Battle between the POTM frontrunners

You know it’s a special game when LeBron James is facing off against his on-court doppelgänger: Luka Doncic.

One is dominating the league in his 17th season and the other is doing the same in his 2nd. LeBron averaged 26.3 points, (a league-leading) 11.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds in November, while Luka put up 32.4 points, 10.4 assists and 10.3 rebounds. But Bron also got the best of the youngster in their first duel, as both players dropped triple-doubles in the Lakers’ overtime victory in Dallas back on Nov. 1.

It’s likely that one of these superstars will be bestowed Player of the Month honors on Monday. Only Houston’s James Harden (38.0 points, 7.6 assists, 6.6 rebounds) has a shot of sneaking ahead of either.

If you give him 5 extra minutes, he'll do this to you. @KingJames dominates overtime for a fourth straight #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/fCIONCQkou — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 2, 2019

3) Dallas has a Texas-sized offense

The Mavericks have launched themselves into the Western Conference’s top four by ripping off wins in six of their last seven games. Their answer has been an abundance of scoring.

On Friday the Lakers shut down Washington’s second-ranked offense (112.3 rating), but the No. 1 Mavs are even more lethal by a wide margin (116.1). Tim Hardaway Jr. has been throwing flames recently, including in his 26-point effort against Phoenix Friday. Kristaps Porzingis may be struggling, but is liable to go off on any night.

Yet it all starts and ends with Doncic, who ranks among the NBA’s top three in scoring, assists and made free throws. Already one of the league’s best slashers and outside threats, Doncic is carrying plenty of momentum into this game after putting up 42 points versus the Suns.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (sore right shoulder) is probable. Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Avery Bradley (hairline fracture, right leg) and DeMarcus Cousins (rehabilitation, right knee) are out. Talen Horton-Tucker, Zach Norvell Jr. and Kostas Antetokounmpo are on G League assignment.

Mavericks: Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Antonius Cleveland are on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 1 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: Radio Disney 1110 AM/99.1 FM

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California