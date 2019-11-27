Lakers at Pelicans: 3 Things to Know (11/27/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ much-anticipated visit to New Orleans.

1) AD’s homecoming is here

After seven years as the tentpole of New Orleans’ franchise, Anthony Davis will make his first visit to Smoothie King Center as a visitor.

Davis was drafted first overall by the then-Hornets in 2012 and dominated during his time in the Big Easy, making six All-Star teams and three All-Defensive teams. And he left as the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounds and blocks.

AD has been just as effective in his start with the Lakers averaging 25.1 points, 9.0 boards and a league-leading 2.9 swats. And no matter how he’s received in New Orleans, he still holds the city close to his heart.

“I have a lot of love for the city,” he said. “Have so many ties to the city, got so many friends and family there. Did so much for the community. I have personal ties there.”

2) Matchup to Watch: B.I. vs. L.A.’s wings

While all eyes will be on AD, this will also be a memorable matchup for three former Lakers, who are also facing their former team for the first time.

Chief among the group is Brandon Ingram, who has skyrocketed in his fourth NBA season. “Slenderman” currently ranks eighth in the entire NBA in scoring (26.1). While he has continued to improve upon his deadly slashes, he has taken a huge leap with his 3-point shooting, even hitting the league’s 11th-best percentage thus far (45.9).

Ingram’s length and jumper make him a tough cover for any player, so it will be interesting to see who gets the assignment. Fellow small forward LeBron James could be that man, or perhaps defensive stalwart Danny Green. Even Davis — who has been excellent defending guards and wings this season — could see some time on the Pelicans’ flamethrower.

3) New Orleans can fill the bucket

With Ingram leading the way, the Pelicans boast the NBA’s fifth-most points per game (116.0). And while the defense has been an issue, New Orleans has plenty of firepower to make up for that.

J.J. Redick continues to be a world-class 3-point shooter. Jrue Holiday remains a deadly slasher. Rookie Jaxson Hayes is already a constant dunk threat. But all eyes will be on Ingram and his fellow Lakers expats.

Lonzo Ball (11.1 points, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals) has brought his all-around game and defensive reputation to New Orleans, while Josh Hart (12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds) is still a big man playing in a guard’s body.

Injury Report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (sore right shoulder) is probable. Avery Bradley (hairline fracture, right leg) and DeMarcus Cousins (rehabilitation, right knee) are out. Talen Horton-Tucker, Zach Norvell Jr. and Kostas Antetokounmpo are on G League Assignment.

Pelicans: Josh Hart (left ankle sprain) and Derrick Favors (left lower back spasms) are questionable. Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) is out. Josh Gray and Zylan Cheatham are on G League assignment.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN & 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, Louisiana