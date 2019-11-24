LeBron, AD Power Lakers to 7th Straight Win

On the second night of a back-to-back against a young team with spry legs, the Lakers dug deep and found enough energy to squeak out their seventh straight win.

In a series of events that will surprise nobody in the NBA, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were at the heart of this victory, with each providing huge statlines and clutch moments in a 109-108 triumph in Memphis.

Closing speed meets finishing power



Led by second-overall pick Ja Morant (26 points, five steals), the Grizzlies held control over most of the game. But after erupting for 63 points in the first half, a renewed Lakers defense held them to only 45 in the second.

The majority of this turnaround led back to Davis, who continued his early Defensive Player of the Year campaign with a five-block, three-steal exhibition of disruption.

On the other end of the floor, he scored 22 points, in part by splashing three 3-pointers, including a clutch trey that tied the game with two minutes left.

Then it was LeBron’s turn. An absolute hammer at the hoop all night long (shooting 10-of-14 in the restricted area), James turned around a Davis screen and drove with purpose to the bucket for the go-ahead layup.

With the Grizzlies trying to mount a last-minute comeback, they successfully stopped James’ next try, but neglected to box out one of the league’s premier rebounders. Davis strode through the lane undetected and put the miss where it belonged, effectively sealing victory.

Now a league-best 14-2, the Lakers have two seven-game win streaks in their young season. They’ll look to extend that ledger in San Antonio on Monday.