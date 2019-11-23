AD, LeBron Put Up Big Performances in 2nd Win Over OKC

For a while, Anthony Davis struggled to hit 3s. Tonight, he was out there hitting 4s.

The sixth-time All-Star had another mammoth performance in his young debut season with the Lakers, racking up 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to spearhead the Lakers’ 130-127 victory in Oklahoma City.

While he has been a monster at the basket all year, Davis was especially devastating from deep in the Lakers’ shootout. He splashed four triples — including a pair of four-point plays, one of which came during crunch time with just a one-point lead.

“Coach told me to stop hesitating,” Davis said. “When I hesitate, I tend to come up short or a bad miss. If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it with no hesitation.”

One-point game. Two minutes left. Four-point play. @AntDavis23 with the shot of the night pic.twitter.com/FrwvdonRlW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 23, 2019

Davis — who also went 11-of-11 from the foul line — continued to thrive in a two-man game with LeBron James. Unsurprisingly, the league’s assists leader had himself a field day with the Thunder sending constant double-teams, as James finished with 23 points and 14 dimes.

Six of LeBron’s assists went to AD, including both of the four-point possessions. He found him in seemingly every fashion, from outlets and pick-and-rolls to entry passes and drive-and-kicks.

“It’s my job to put the ball on time and on target no matter what he does,” James said.

But the assist of the night was actually reversed, as Davis rushed ahead on a fast-break, and tapped it backward to James for a vicious dunk.

The tap. The hammer. These two are out here playing a different sport



(: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/IqWBrDLQCW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 23, 2019

And while Davis’ 3-point stroke was the talk of the night, the Lakers needed a team-wide shooting boon to lift them past the Thunder for their sixth straight win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 points) and Danny Green (14) each knocked down four triples, as the Lakers combined for a season high 17 treys on a sizzling 54.8 percent clip.

And KCP’s shot was true on one of the plays of the season. With time running out in the first half, Rajon Rondo inbounded the ball across mid-court to LeBron, who caught it Odell Beckham-style and flipped to Kentavious for a triple that ended up swinging momentum back into L.A.’s favor.