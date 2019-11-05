Lakers at Bulls: 3 Things to Know (11/5/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers lock horns with the Chicago Bulls.

1) The Chicago Kid is POTW

No surprise, Anthony Davis enters his homecoming game as the newly crowned Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Chicago native was absolutely monstrous in the Lakers’ three wins last week, averaging 32.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. He was also cash personified at the foul line, hitting 31-of-33 on free throws (93.9 percent).

In addition to last week, Davis has been otherworldly across the start of this season, leading the NBA in blocks (3.0) and ranking fifth in scoring (28.5). Already the Lakers’ first Player of the Week in seven years, we’ll see what he has in store for his hometown return.

As advertised. @AntDavis23's dominant play during the 5-game win streak earns him Western Conference Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/PXz29d1VeZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 5, 2019

2) Historic streaks are in play

The Lakers have ripped off five straight wins, launching themselves to the early top spot in the West with a 5-1 record.

Another victory would put them in rare air, as the Lakers haven’t pulled off a six-game winning streak (in a single season) since the end of the 2010-11 campaign.

It’s also worth keeping some extra eyes on the King. LeBron James has dropped back-to-back triple-doubles — becoming the only Laker to do so since Lamar Odom in 2006. One more from James — who is averaging a league-best 11.2 assists — would make him the first with three straight in purple and gold since Magic Johnson 32 years ago.

3) Young Bulls can be dangerous

Chicago only has one player in his 30s, but with that youth comes plenty of potential.

Bouncy center Wendell Carter Jr. has burst out of the gates, nearly averaging a double-double (14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds), while shooting a whopping 61.5 percent from the field. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen can catch fire from deep, and seventh-overall pick Coby White is a speedy slasher.

But Chicago is highly vulnerable on the boards, with a -9.7 rebounding differential far worse than the next closest club (Boston, -5.2). The Lakers will look to take advantage with another high-impact game from Dwight Howard, who is averaging 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in his last four appearances (while shooting 17-of-18 from the field).

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left ankle) is probable. Avery Bradley (lower right leg contusion) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (sore right calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (rehabilitation, right knee) are out.

Bulls: Otto Porter Jr. (ankle) is probable. Chandler Hutchison (hamstring) is TBD.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: United Center — Chicago, Illinois