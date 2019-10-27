Lakers vs. Hornets: 3 Things to Know (10/27/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday:

1) The defense is looking scary

After a solid, yet unspectacular performance against the Clippers on Opening Night, Frank Vogel’s crew really shined on defense on Friday, shutting down a playoff-tested Jazz squad.

The Lakers held Utah to 37 points in the first half, employing a tight perimeter and funneling most of the action toward Anthony Davis or Dwight Howard at the rim. The strategy worked, with the Jazz shooting just 41.4% from the field and suffering 24 turnovers.

The team gave just 8 three-pointers and 38 points in the paint, winning the battle of the boards (52-47) against a team that employs Rudy Gobert and former Laker Ed Davis.

A key element was the Lakers’ 21 deflections, with Alex Caruso and Danny Green leading the team with 4 each, per NBA.com/Stats.

Danny Green was hitting everything last night, including this crazy cross-court pass right into Quinn's shooting motion. pic.twitter.com/acdUfIHkA6 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 23, 2019

2) Key adjustment on offense

The offense still isn’t firing on all cylinders without Rajon Rondo or Kyle Kuzma, but Vogel greased the wheels in the second half by inserting Caruso in the lineup and shifting Anthony Davis to the center spot.

The Lakers head coach talked about having this option in his back pocket, while pointing out that for now it isn’t something that they’ll employ full-time. The difference on Friday was crystal clear, with L.A. shooting a much improved 45% from the field from the third quarter on.

Having an extra ball handler and forcing Gobert out of the paint allowed LeBron James et al to have wider lanes to the basket. LBJ scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half in a dominant performance.

The extra spacing also did wonders for the team’s new shooters. After Danny Green’s heroics against the Clippers, this time it was Troy Daniels wearing the cape and letting it fly:

Huge three-minute stint from Troy Daniels to turn a 9-point lead into 19 points.



Splashed three triples (including that slick step-back) and got a couple stops on Mudiay and Conley. pic.twitter.com/h9wR9VgQnq — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 26, 2019

3) Youth movement in Charlotte

After losing their top 2 scorers from last season (Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb), the Hornets came into the 2019-20 season with a much younger roster and a revamped starting lineup.

Terry Rozier is now the starting point guard after arriving from Boston, but most of the attention will fall on lottery picks Miles Bridges (12th overall in 2018) and P.J. Washington (12th in 2019). The latter had a spectacular outing on Wednesday, setting a new NBA record with 7 threes in his NBA debut.

Meanwhile, French veteran Nicolas Batum just suffered a fracture in his left hand, opening up more minutes for sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham (averaging 23.5 points in his first 2 games) and third-year wing Dwayne Bacon.

James Borrego, the first Latino head coach in NBA history, should also have center Cody Zeller back in the lineup after missing Friday’s matchup due to personal reasons.

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (sore right calf) is questionable. Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction left foot), Talen Horton-Tucker (stress reaction right foot), and DeMarcus Cousins (torn left ACL) are out.

Hornets: Nicolas Batum (fractured third finger, left hand) is out.

Tip-Off: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga