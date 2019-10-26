Lakers silence Jazz in first win of the season

LOS ANGELES – Defense is Frank Vogel’s thing.

It’s also Anthony Davis’ thing. And Danny Green’s. And Dwight Howard’s. And on Friday night in their home debut at STAPLES Center, it was everyone else’s too.

The Lakers put the Jazz through a labyrinth of long arms and quick hands, shutting down Quin Snyder’s squad en route to their first win of the season.

All in all, it was a defensive masterpiece that required a long-range barrage in the 4th quarter for Utah to barely get north of the 80-point mark.

"We want to be that every single night, being able to hold teams under their averages,” James said.

The plan was executed to near perfection in the first half, with the Lakers establishing a tight perimeter and funneling all the action to its rim protectors – if they even managed to get that far.

The activity and energy of L.A.’s guards and wings made life extremely difficult for Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, who shot a combined 8-for-26. For most of the game, Green and his peers seemed to be in at least two places at the same time.

Man, Danny Green has some fast hands and great defensive anticipation. pic.twitter.com/BKCPMoGSch — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) October 26, 2019

The former Raptor ended up with three steals and a block. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a pair of steals, while Howard also had two and a couple of blocks.

Meanwhile, Davis had five blocks in his home debut with the purple and gold.

“We wanted to make sure that Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell didn’t beat us,” Davis said. “We just had a tough experience with Lou (Williams) and Kawhi Leonard, two other outstanding guards who can play. We wanted to make sure that we were able to contain those guys and make them take tough shots, and we did that.”

His destructive brand of defense also led to some sweet, sweet offense. The man can truly do it all:

AD relentless with the swat on one end and the Eurostep on the other



(: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/UR56yRo6Zw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2019

That allowed the Lakers to hold the Jazz to 37 points in the first half – 14 of which came off L.A.’s own turnovers.

And while the perimeter defense held steady in the third quarter (the Jazz had just 3 three-pointers through 36 minutes), it was the offense that finally found its footing in the second half, at one point extending the lead to 22 points.

Vogel made a key adjustment, starting Alex Caruso in JaVale McGee’s spot to begin the second half. That gave the team another ball-handler, freeing up James to attack on the move and overall improving the spacing on the floor by drawing Rudy Gobert away from the paint.

And with Davis or Howard as the lone bigs for most of the second half, the shooters feasted. Troy Daniels caught fire and had 4 makes from beyond the arc in the third, with James taking over and putting the game away.

LBJ had a remarkable performance, leading the Lakers with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

And while his outside shot (1-for-4) wasn’t falling, pretty much everything else did. James unleashed his turnaround fadeaways and also took advantage of the better spacing – and increased activity as shooters became cutters and their positions became less static – turning the corner with ferocity and overpowering his way to the basket.

He also ran the pick and roll to perfection with Davis:

“He just locked in and had a really good night in both halves, but particularly in the second half,” Vogel said. “When he’s able to post, and bring Rudy away from the basket, things really open up. Then they have to bring help from the low side and the three-point shooters open up. You saw Troy Daniels get going. Spaces out everybody, and he had a terrific night.”

While the team awaits the return of Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma for the extra scoring punch, it didn’t hurt that they again took care of the ball (14 turnovers) and made its free-throws (19-for-24).

Meanwhile, the recipe worked. The Lakers set the tone on the defensive end, buying enough time for the offense to kick into gear and finish the job.