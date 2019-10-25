Lakers vs. Jazz: 3 Things to Know (10/25/19)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers’ home opener against the Utah Jazz.

1) Welcome home, AD

Sure, the season opener was played at STAPLES Center, but this will be Anthony Davis’ first true home game. His first time playing regular-season basketball on the Lakers court, under the Lakers lights, in front of 18,997 screaming Lakers fans.

Davis put up numbers in his debut, dropping 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Tuesday’s loss to the LA Clippers. While his offensive game is predicated largely on pick-and-rolls and put-backs, Davis was a monster in the post for game one.

He used his length and strength to get what he wanted down low, and put on a bit of a show with his footwork.

AD gets tricky down low for the first bucket of his #LakeShow career



(: TNT) pic.twitter.com/8TAQtVFsOa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 23, 2019

2) Danny’s making history

For as impressively as Davis performed, teammate Danny Green was the one who made some Lakers history in his first game wearing gold.

Green was an absolute flamethrower in the third quarter, when he went off for 18 of his 28 points — one more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous record for most points in a Lakers debut.

The two-time champion simply did his thing, splashing seven 3-pointers on only nine attempts, while also providing strong defense throughout the night. Now he’ll look to continue his long-range threat after finishing second in the entire NBA in 3-point percentage last season.

3) Utah is reloaded

After back-to-back seasons as the Western Conference’s fifth seed, the Jazz are hungry for something more. So this summer they went out and acquired two key talents: Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Now, Conley shot an unsightly 1-of-16 in his Utah debut and Bogdanovic is questionable for this game. But both are capable scorers, and Conley is a veteran, two-way playmaker.

And it’s not like Utah didn’t already have some formidable players. 7-foot-1 Rudy Gobert isn’t slowing down after back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year seasons. And Donovan Mitchell gets better by the day, as he dropped 32 points and 12 rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening win over Oklahoma City.

Injury Report

Lakers: Rajon Rondo (sore right calf) is questionable. Kyle Kuzma (stress reaction, left ankle), Talen Horton-Tucker (stress reaction, right foot) and DeMarcus Cousins (rehabilitation, right knee) are out.

Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Dante Exum (knee) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet locally, ESPN nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 Tu Liga

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California