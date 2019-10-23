Green’s Eruption Not Enough in Season Opener

LOS ANGELES – “It’s going to take time.”

In an incredible display of high-intensity basketball, the Lakers fell short on Opening Night, losing 112-102 to the Clippers. Head coach Frank Vogel admitted that despite showing good signs, the Lakers are still building.

With over 400 credentialed members of the media and luminaries ranging from California Governor Gavin Newson to actress Kate Hudson as witnesses, the crosstown foes went toe-to-toe for most of the night, trading runs until midway through the fourth.

At that point, after a Jared Dudley three-pointer had cut the lead to two, the Clippers uncorked a 9-0 run that proved to be enough in the end.

After a summer of blockbuster moves for both franchises, the stars acquired proved to be worth the price of admission. Anthony Davis went off for 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a pair of blocks, showcasing his tantalizing talent time and again.

The former Pelican dominated in the paint, earning 14 free throws in a terrific 37-minute debut.

“It was fun,” said Davis of his official debut. “The crowd, us being on the road and home, kind of. It was a great atmosphere.”

However, it was another offseason acquisition – two-time champion Danny Green – who stole the spotlight and single-handedly rescued the Lakers from a double-digit deficit early in the second half.

Green was white hot in the third, connecting on all five of his attempts from beyond the arc and scoring 17 of the Lakers’ 31 in the quarter.

The 11-year veteran led the team in scoring, and his 28 points allowed him to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (27) for the highest ever in a Lakers debut.

“He’s a big time player, he’s a big time shooter, and he’s a champion,” LeBron James said. “You never have to worry about if he’s going to be there every night.”

The offense was proficient for most of the night, with the team shooting 13-for-33 (39.3%) from downtown and only 14 turnovers – well within Vogel’s desired range and much better than the worrying preseason trend.

However, the Lakers just managed 17 points in the fourth quarter, struggling to capitalize on some clean looks against a dialed in Clippers defense.

“Offensively, we looked like a group that’s new to each other, which is to be expected,” Vogel said.

The game had started in a completely different fashion, with the purple and gold jumping out to a 13-2 lead with James setting the tone with a pair of buckets in the first two minutes.

LBJ shot just 7-for-19 from the field, but finished with nine rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes.

He also looked fresh and spry, with the long offseason working wonders. After all, the man just started his 17th season in the league:

In the end, a 40-point Clipper second quarter, a 60-19 bench scoring differential, and the all-around excellence of Kawhi Leonard (30 points on 19 shots) allowed Doc Rivers’ crew to hand the Lakers their first loss of the season.

“We’re still learning,” Davis said. “It’s Game 1 of many.”