LeBron, AD and Lakers Frequent Recipients in Annual GM Survey

The Lakers certainly have the attention of the league’s general managers, as evidenced by the results of the annual NBA GM survey.

According to those who voted, the Lakers are the third-most likely to win the NBA Finals, drawing 11 percent of the vote. Only the LA Clippers (46) and Milwaukee Bucks (36) received more.

The Lakers were also voted the league’s most improved team (38%) — unsurprising considering how frequently Anthony Davis’ name appeared in the survey.

Perhaps most impressively, Davis placed second in the vote for most likely MVP (10%), tying Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard. Only reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked higher (52%).

Davis also finished second in player that will make the biggest impact on his new team (21%) and top player to start a franchise with today (7%).

Running mate LeBron James, per usual, finished toward the top of several categories.

James was voted the player with the NBA’s best basketball IQ (64%) and best passer (57%).

He also ranked second in both the most versatile player category (39%) and the player that forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments (17%; tied Curry) — plus third for best leader (15%).

[Speaking of coaches, Frank Vogel was second in new or relocated coach that will make the biggest impact on his new team (21%).]

Both James and Davis placed in multiple categories for the NBA’s top player at each position. AD was voted the league’s second-best power forward (28%) and third-best center (17%). Meanwhile, LeBron was selected the second-best small forward (24%) and third-best point guard (3%).

Furthermore, the Lakers were among the “also receiving votes” for several other topics:

- James: Most likely to have a breakout season; Best perimeter defender; Toughest player; Player you want taking a shot with the game on the line

- Davis: Best defensive player; Best interior defender; Most versatile defender

- Danny Green: Most underrated player acquisition

- Rajon Rondo: Player who will make the best head coach some day

- Jared Dudley: Player who will make the best head coach some day

- Phil Handy: Best assistant coach

- Jason Kidd: Best assistant coach

- Lakers: Most fun team to watch