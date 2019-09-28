LeBron-AD Duo Sets Tone on Day One of Training Camp

It’s only day one of training camp, but Frank Vogel has seen enough of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis pairing to put them above any of the NBA’s many superstar tandems.

“I think we got the best of them, of all the duos,” the Lakers’ head coach said. “We’ve got two top-five players, two guys that really just do it all. I’d put those two guys against anybody in the league.”

In Saturday’s scrimmage session, Vogel trotted out a potential starting lineup of Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, James, Davis and JaVale McGee. While he said that he would try different combinations throughout camp, the one constant is that he wants LeBron and AD on the floor together as much as possible.

“No matter what, I think our chemistry is very important,” Davis said, “because it starts with us.”

Vogel raved about “how well they complement each other,” as James and Davis’ games will theoretically fit together like missing puzzle pieces, no matter who has the ball in his hands.

But there’s also something to be said about pure talent when considering the union of two superstars who have combined for 18 All-NBA selections in 23 seasons.

“Both [have] their ability to play equally as effective off the basketball as they do on the basketball,” Vogel said. “They’re guys who are going to smash the defense if they don’t bring early help and double teams, and they’re both great, willing passers and have the ability to beat you off the ball.”

Meanwhile, as LeBron enters his second season with the Lakers, he is eager to figure out how to maximize Davis’ talents. But beyond the execution of game plans and schemes, James knows that it’s up to him and Davis to set the tone for how every man on the roster will handle himself this season.

“Obviously it starts and ends with me and AD, and how we approach the game on and off the floor will trickle to everybody else,” James said. “We need everyone out on the floor to buy into what Coach Vogel and the coaching staff wants us to do. And then it’s up to us to lead that and second-command that.”