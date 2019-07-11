Norvell Scores 20 in Summer Loss to Knicks

The Lakers are still searching for their first Las Vegas victory after running into a buzzsaw New York team on Wednesday night.

The Knicks led the entire way, building their advantage to as high as 31 points, in a 117-96 win.

The Lakers fell to 0-4 in Vegas on a night with few silver linings. Zach Norvell’s spot-up shooting was probably the greatest bright spot (other than Bill Bertka getting honored at halftime), as the two-way contract-holder hit four 3-pointers on his way to 20 points.

91-year-old coaching legend Bill Bertka reflects on winning the Assistant Coach Lifetime Impact Award, and his 45 seasons with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/eYiKyZ9ge6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 11, 2019

Codi Miller-McIntyre added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Devontae Cacok had 14 points and nine rebounds.

But it wasn’t enough against a New York team brimming with lottery picks.

Kevin Knox led the way with 25 points, while R.J. Barrett provided 21 points and 10 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson gave the Lakers defensive nightmares, piling up 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.