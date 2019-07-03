Norvell, Cacok Stuff Stat Sheet in Cali Classic Win Over Warriors

SACRAMENTO — Zach Norvell got his buckets, Devontae Cacok was everywhere on both ends and the Lakers soared to their first summer victory.

One day after signing a two-way contract with the Lakers, Norvell hung up a game-high 20 points, shooting 7-of-10 on his way to a 100-90 victory over Golden State at the California Classic.

Known at Gonzaga for his ability to perform on and off the ball, Norvell thrived in both areas on Tuesday night. The sharpshooter hit three 3-pointers and put his handle on display with a series of wicked crossovers.

"It's interesting, because some of the shots he takes look like tough shots, but those are kinda his rhythm," summer league coach Coby Karl said. "That jab, pull-up. It looks like a tough shot, but he's comfortable shooting it. I was happy to see him getting his confidence. You could tell he has a swagger to the way he plays."

New guy's got handles pic.twitter.com/i3IDq0IErv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Cacok — who finished last season as the NCAA’s second-leading rebounder — never ran out of energy on either side of the court.

He outhustled opponents on the offensive glass, smothered ball handlers who dared to attack him and sprinted the floor in between both sides. Cacok finished the night with the game’s gaudiest stat line: 16 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

"He was all over the place," Karl said. "Deflections, really pressuring the ball, being physical, rebounding obviously, really active in the pick-and-roll defense."

Steal on one end, dunk on the other for Devontae Cacok#LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & ESPN2) pic.twitter.com/x2FcsuVud7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 3, 2019

Cacok had plenty of help on the defensive side, as the Lakers showed up with renewed energy after falling to Miami by 27 the night before.

In particular, Joe Young took initiative by picking up his man full-court all night long. While Young may be best known for his offensive skills, he set the tone for the Lakers’ defense and finished with 13 points, seven assists and four steals.