Latest Laker: Zach Norvell Jr.

The Lakers have filled one of their two-way contracts with a rookie sharpshooter, as Zach Norvell inked his name in Sacramento on Monday.

The 25-year-old joins the Lakers after a two-year collegiate career at Gonzaga, where he made his name from beyond the arc.

A 6-foot-5, 205-pound shooting guard, Norvell led the West Coast Conference in 3-pointers with 2.6 per game, while also splashing the league’s second-best percentage from deep (37.0).

With the Bulldogs, Norvell showed an ability to play both on and off the ball.

He was lethal in the pick-and-roll, ranking in the NCAA’s 90th percentile among ball handlers (0.99 points per possession, 42.3 percent field goal). Norvell loved to finesse his way into 3-pointers with his patented step-back, but showed plenty of wiggle getting to the rim.

Zach Norvell got fancy with it @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/yZEuWtGjLL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 21, 2018

He was also an effective floor-spacer without the ball in his hands. Defenses often paid for not sticking to him, as he placed among the 86th percentile as a spot-up scorer (1.13 ppp, 39.3% FG).

Norvell flashed potential as a secondary playmaker, averaging 3.1 assists with Gonzaga. As the Lakers flesh out their roster in free agency, we will see how much opportunity Norvell will have to get some NBA minutes.

In the meantime, he already has some chemistry with fellow rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, as the Lakers’ second-rounder and Norvell were high school teammates at Simeon Career Academy.

Now the Chicago kids will look to show what they’ve got under the L.A. lights.