Meet the Lakers' 2019 Summer League Team

Summer League is here, and the Lakers have ironed out their roster to represent in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

This year’s crew includes one draftee, two G Leaguers, six undrafted rookies and six international players.

THE DRAFT PICK

Talen Horton-Tucker (6’4, 237, Iowa State)

The Lakers didn’t have a second-round pick on Draft Day, but they worked out a trade with Orlando to select Horton-Tucker at No. 46. The 18-year-old was the second-youngest player drafted that night, as the Lakers loved his raw tools and versatility.

In his lone collegiate season, THT toggled across four positions, running the offense at times as point guard and embracing the task of guarding occasional power forwards. It certainly helped that he has an elite, 7-foot-1 wingspan that’s seven inches longer than his height.

However, Lakers fans will have to be patient for their first look at Horton-Tucker, who will miss the California Classic due to a stress reaction in his foot. His status will be re-evaluated before the Las Vegas Summer League.

In his first interview as a Laker, @Thortontucker talks about his relationship with LeBron James and the stress reaction that will keep him out of the California Classic. pic.twitter.com/WxmbSagXTU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 28, 2019

THE SOUTH BAY LAKERS

Marcus Allen (6’3, 189, South Bay Lakers)

Defense became Allen’s calling card in his first year with South Bay, as the Stanford alum quickly established himself as arguably the team’s best perimeter defender. Offensively, Allen made his bones by scoring down low off drives and cuts.

Marcus Allen for the tie!



The defensive ace comes up with a steal and works the give-and-go to knot it up late! pic.twitter.com/Z8NHIZJPrv — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) January 29, 2019

Jeffrey Carroll (6’6, 205, South Bay Lakers)

This is the second straight Summer League for Carroll, who parlayed last year’s run to the title game into a Lakers training camp invite and a South Bay roster spot. Carroll will look to attack in the key, where he shot 66.2 percent at the rim and 52.0 percent in the non-restricted paint — elite numbers in the G League.

THE UNDRAFTED ROOKIES

Devontae Cacok (6’7, 240, UNC-Wilmington)

Having wrapped a historic career at UNC-W, Cacok looks to bring his bruising game to the Lakers’ summer squad. Though he has the height of a combo forward, Cacok’s energy made him one of the nation’s elite rebounders, ranking second in the NCAA this year (12.3) after leading the country the season before (13.5). And as a sophomore, the high-flyer wreaked havoc at the rim, shooting an NCAA-record 80.0 percent from the field.

Jordan Caroline (6’7, 235, Nevada)

Caroline nearly averaged a double-double last season (17.0 points, 9.6 rebounds) and ranked second in the Mountain West in boards en route to his second straight First Team All-Conference selection. The son of Pro Bowler Simeon Rice and grandson of College Hall of Famer J.C. Caroline, Jordan’s football DNA shows in his physical play.

Jordan Caroline dunked on his defender, then swung around him @NevadaHoopspic.twitter.com/i7wwm2I5Cj — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 30, 2019

Aric Holman (6’10, 225, Mississippi State)

In his time with the Bulldogs, Holman evolved from a non-shooter into a true stretch forward. He hit just 22.6 percent of his 3-pointers as a freshman and sophomore, but sizzled his way to nearly double that percentage (43.4) in his final two seasons.

Sharp Shooter

Student of the Game

High Character

College Graduate @Lakers signed a great one in @AricHolman! #HailState | #StateToTheLeague pic.twitter.com/L3NpN4y2VB — Mississippi State Basketball (@HailStateMBK) June 21, 2019

Zach Norvell (6’5, 205, Gonzaga)

A First Team All-WCC selection, Norvell was absolutely lethal from deep, leading his conference in both 3-point makes (2.6) and percentage (37.0). Capable of playing on and off the ball, Norvell ranked among the NCAA’s 90th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball handler and 86th percentile as a spot-up scorer. And the Chicago native already has chemistry with Horton-Tucker, as the two were high school teammates at Simeon Career Academy.

Zach Norvell got fancy with it @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/yZEuWtGjLL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 21, 2018

Nick Perkins (6’8, 249, Buffalo)

The MAC Sixth Man of the Year was certainly overqualified to come off the bench, as Perkins also earned First Team All-Conference honors after averaging 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. Though known for his inside game, he added a 3-point shot as a senior, hitting 37.6 percent from deep after making just 30.5 in his first three seasons.

Nick Perkins rocking the rim AND the camera! pic.twitter.com/4At6IULMyJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2019

THE INTERNATIONAL VETS

Rosco Allen (6’10, 215, Shimane SM)

Allen is quite the globetrotter, having just wrapped up a season in Japan after playing the previous year in Spain. A former First Team All-Pac-12 selection at Stanford, the Budapest native has also suited up for the Hungarian national team. Allen is currently expected to only play at the California Classic.

Rosco Allen finished with 19pts, 11reb & 4ast, as @CB1939Canarias moved back into first place in Group B! #BasketballCL pic.twitter.com/xSzjfOjcHz — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) January 27, 2018

Conner Frankamp (6’1, 169, BC Beroe)

Frankamp joins the Lakers’ summer side after receiving First Team All-League honors in Bulgaria, where he averaged 20.0 points on ridiculous 3-point shooting (2.9 treys on a 48.4 percent clip). In addition to his range, the Wichita State alum is known for running offenses in turnover-free fashion.

Jaron Johnson (6'6, 205, Paris Levallois Basket)

Having just capped off his second season in France, Johnson is returning for his fourth summer league. The Louisiana Tech product scorched from deep this season, hitting 40.2 percent on 3-pointers. But his reputation has been made at the hoop, where he has a habit of throwing down some violent dunks.

#TBT to when Jaron Johnson made two posters in the span of two weeks! #ThrowdownThursday pic.twitter.com/RNxDgiH3Fw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) October 12, 2017

Dakota Mathias (6’4, 200, Joventut)

Mathias’ season in Spain came to an untimely end, as he was limited to only 12 games due to an ankle injury. However, the two-time All-Big Defensive team member already has a well-known two-way game here in America from his time at Purdue.

Ahir va tornar Dakota Mathias i va anotar 11 punts en l’últim quart



We missed you so much @DMathias31 pic.twitter.com/tdsA8hMHja — Club Joventut Badalona (@Penya1930) December 17, 2018

Codi Miller-McIntyre (6’4, 204, Zenit)

After his Wake Forest career ended, Miller-McIntyre lit up the Belgian League, leading all players in both scoring and assists. From there, he took his playmaking to Russia, where he has played the past two seasons.

Joe Young (6’2, 185, Nanjing Tongxi)

The only player on the roster with NBA experience, Young played three seasons for the Indiana Pacers (including one with new Lakers head coach Frank Vogel). But “Joey Buckets” spent this season living up to his nickname in China, where he averaged a whopping 31.6 points (second-most in the league). And while the CBA may not be known for defense, Young was unquestionably lethal, hitting 3.1 triples per night while shooting 91.8 percent at the foul line.

Joe Young with the SLAM! pic.twitter.com/ma7LWHmwTp — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 2, 2016

THE HEAD COACHES

Coby Karl (HC, South Bay Lakers)

After three successful seasons at the reins of the South Bay Lakers, Karl will serve as head coach for the California Classic and associate head coach for Las Vegas Summer League. The son of coaching legend George Karl, Coby led South Bay to the 2018 conference finals and oversaw the call-ups of several players. He is also a former Laker (2007-08) and the second-leading scorer in summer league history.

California Classic head coach Coby Karl gives his first take on the #LakersSummer squad and similarities to the @SouthBayLakers. pic.twitter.com/xN4Vf59Kts — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 28, 2019

Miles Simon (AC, Los Angeles Lakers)

He’s back. A year after leading the Lakers to the Las Vegas Summer League title game, Miles Simon will lead another squad in the desert (after serving as associate head coach in Sacramento). In addition to his summer success, Simon has been one of the Lakers’ key development coaches, having worked extensively with Kyle Kuzma.

The coaching staff will also include Brian Walsh, Jon Pastorek, Dane Johnson, Sean Nolan and Anthony Beaumont. Nina Hsieh and Sarah Beene will serve as athletic trainers.