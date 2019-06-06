Reggie Bullock Named Finalist for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Lakers guard Reggie Bullock has been named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in recognition of his work as an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

After Bullock’s sister, a transgender woman named Mia Henderson, was murdered in 2013, he dedicated his life to honoring her by fighting for LGBTQ visibility and acceptance.

Bullock’s work includes teaming with Athlete Ally last year to defeat anti-trans bills in South Dakota that would have banned transgender athletes from playing at the high school level. In addition, he has lobbied for NCAA schools to adopt more trans-inclusive policies to allow transgender athletes to participate in sports.

Four months ago, Bullock cancelled his All-Star Break plans in order to return to his home state of North Carolina. With the All-Star Game held in Charlotte, Bullock took the opportunity to meet with LGBTQ youth and allies from Time Out Youth Center, a local organization dedicated to helping LGBTQ youth.

As a member of the Pistons last year, Bullock was an instrumental part of Detroit’s first LGBTQ Pride Night. He also road atop the NBA float at the New York City Pride Parade.

Bullock’s fellow finalists are retired NFL player Chris Long, Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals and US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens. The winner will be announced at the 2019 Sports Humanitarian Awards in Los Angeles on July 9.

The recipient will receive a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the charity related to their humanitarian efforts, while finalists will be able to direct a $25,000 grant to their charity.