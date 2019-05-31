Draft Prospect Jarrett Culver to Work Out for Lakers on Saturday

The Lakers will host their first individual workout prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, as Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver will audition at UCLA Health Training Center on Saturday.

Fresh off leading his hometown Red Raiders to their first NCAA championship appearance in school history, Culver will look to show off his skills for the Lakers, who own the fourth-overall draft pick for June 20.

Culver’s sophomore season ended with two major accolades: Big 12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American. Both honors stemmed from his impressive all-around game, as he ranked among his conference’s top five in points (18.5; third), assists (3.7; fourth) and steals (1.5; fourth).

Known best for his scoring ability, Culver has a reputation as a fearless slasher more than willing to use his 6-foot-6, 195-pound frame to attack the rim with physicality. The 20-year-old is also a tough shot-maker, particularly from mid-range, who’s capable of hitting jumpers off the dribble.

Culver will also look to prove that his 3-point shooting is truer to his sizzling freshman-year clip (38.2 percent) rather than his sophomore dip (30.4).

Though he has ideal wing size, Culver has plenty of experience running Texas Tech’s offense at point guard, which shows in his decision-making out of pick-and-rolls and solid assists average.

On the other end, his 6-foot-9 wingspan gives him the length to comfortably defend across the guard and wing positions, as well as hunt down rebounds.