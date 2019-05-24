Lakers Hire Judy Seto as Director of Sports Performance

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Judy Seto, DPT, SCS, OCS, CSCS, MBA, PES, CES, as Director of Sports Performance, it was announced today. Seto will report to General Manager Rob Pelinka and will oversee the medical care and optimize the health and performance of Lakers players.

Seto most recently served as Director of Sports Performance for Select Physical Therapy, where she developed, designed and implemented sports science concepts and technology to maximize athletic performance, minimize injury risk and facilitate timely return to competition. Returning to the Lakers after serving as the team’s head physical therapist from 2011-16, she has previously worked in physical therapy roles with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles-based HealthSouth and the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

The Los Angeles native earned dual degrees in kinesiology and psychology from UCLA, a master’s degree in physical therapy from Stanford, a master’s degree in business administration from Troy State University and a doctorate in physical therapy from Temple University. She is also board certified in both orthopedics and sports, along with holding a certification in strength and conditioning.