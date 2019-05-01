Lakers to Tip Off Summer at California Classic

The Lakers will once again tip off Summer League in Sacramento, as they will compete at the second annual California Classic.

L.A.’s schedule for the Classic is as followed:

Monday, July 1: Lakers vs. Heat (6 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, July 2: Lakers vs. Warriors (6 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, July 3: Lakers vs. Kings (2 p.m. PT)

The Lakers went winless in their three California Classic games last season, but used that experience as a tune-up for another successful Las Vegas Summer League, where they reached the championship round for the second straight year.

The Lakers will immediately travel to Nevada after the Classic, as Las Vegas Summer League is scheduled from July 5-15 this year.

Summer league rosters are traditionally composed of returning sophomores, rookie draft picks, South Bay Lakers and free agents from the NCAA, G League and overseas.

Moe Wagner and Isaac Bonga — drafted 25th and 39th, respectively, last season — are expected to be the Lakers’ sophomore contingency, while the purple and gold will also have their first-round draft pick to use in June.

The general public can purchase three-day passes at Kings.com/CAClassic.