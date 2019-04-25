LeBron's Jersey Most Popular in NBA; Lakers Top Team Merchandise List

Fans came out in droves to support the Lakers and LeBron James when one of the NBA’s premier franchises teamed with one of the league’s all-time greats.

James had this year's best-selling jersey, based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the regular season.

The first-year Laker was followed on that list by Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. Boston’s Kyrie Irving and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' global fanbase pushed them to the No. 1 spot when it came to team merchandise sold, ahead of the two-time defending-champion Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks finished out the top five among teams.