LeBron Among 10 Finalists for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Few ever make the type of difference in others’ lives that LeBron James did when he opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, last summer.

The public elementary school was built to lift his hometown’s underprivileged youth, with features such as a 20-1 student-teacher ratio; year-round programming; a 9-to-5 school day; free breakfast, lunch and snack; and four-year scholarships to the University of Akron to all eligible students.

Therefore, it is of little surprise that James was named one of 10 finalists for the 2019 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

The winner will be announced on June 24 at the 2019 NBA Awards, which will be televised by TNT from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. Along with the award, the recipient will also receive $25,000 toward the charity of their choice.

The winner will be chosen by fan vote and an NBA executive panel. Fans can vote via Jebbit, and on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and @KingJames in the same tweet. Retweets are also counted, and votes on the first (April 24) and last (May 5) day of voting count twice toward a player’s total.

Along with James, the remaining finalists are Jarrett Allen, Bradley Beal, Mike Conley, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Dwight Powell and Pascal Siakam.