2019 Player Capsules: Reggie Bullock

Season Summary

Reggie Bullock only briefly suited up in purple and gold this season, and his tenure was hot-and-cold.

The sharpshooter was brought in at the trade deadline and immediately produced, hitting 43.6 percent of his 3-pointers in his first eight games with the Lakers. He also finished even stronger, sinking 48.1 percent on triples in his last five contests.

But in-between those stretches was a six-game slump that saw him hit just 4-of-33 from deep (12.1 percent).

However, Bullock — who averaged 9.3 points and shot 34.3 percent from downtown for the Lakers — provided more than just shooting.

He was actually even better from inside the arc, hitting 53.7 percent of his two-pointers, primarily by attacking closeouts from opponents trying to chase him off the 3-point line.

And on the other side of the ball, Bullock was a solid defender who wasn’t afraid to take on difficult assignments, like when his coverage on James Harden helped the Lakers to their first post-All-Star victory.

By the Numbers

58: Baskets by Bullock that were assisted. He almost exclusively played off the ball and spaced for others, as only five of his buckets were unassisted.

58.3: Percentage shot from mid-range. While Bullock’s 3-point percentage fluctuated with the Lakers, he was knockdown from mid-range, where he shot 14-of-24.

80: Percentile that Bullock ranked as a scorer off screens. He gave the Lakers’ playbook an added dimension as someone who would reliably sink off set plays, averaging 1.09 points per possession on such actions.

What’s Next

Bullock will enter free agency this summer after taking a step forward this year with both the Lakers and Pistons.

The 28-year-old had stronger averages in Detroit — 12.1 points and 38.8 percent on 3s — but was nonetheless given a key role in L.A., starting 16 of his 19 games.

Six seasons into his career, the 6-foot-7 wing has certainly carved out a spot in the league as a dangerous shooter and competitive defender.