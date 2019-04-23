2019 Player Capsules: Lance Stephenson

Season Summary

“Make ‘Em Dance” Lance certainly made his mark on Los Angeles.

Armed with his trademark ball handling and streetball style, Lance Stephenson was a highlight waiting to happen for the Lakers. And he often made sure to punctuate his performances with a riff on his patented air guitar celebration.

Although his fancy handles caught the most attention, Stephenson’s spot-up shooting may have been even more valuable to the Lakers.

He hit a team-high 37.1 percent of his 3-pointers, and was a willing sixth man who came off the bench in all but three of his appearances.

Yet, of course, he could also make ‘em dance, as seen when he crossed up Jeff Green for perhaps the top highlight of the Lakers’ season.

Lance making them dance is our @budweiserusa Moment of the Week pic.twitter.com/kr5tgZt3kf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2019

By the Numbers

16.5: Minutes averaged by Stephenson, who had his least playing time since his sophomore season.

23: Season-high points scored against Phoenix on Oct. 24. Stephenson was instrumental to the Lakers’ first win of the season, as he also tallied eight rebounds and eight assists.

54.1: Percentage shot on 3-pointers from the right corner. Clearly his hot spot, Stephenson went 20-of-37 for the league’s third-best percentage in that corner.

What’s Next

Having played for seven teams over his last five years, Stephenson will once again enter free agency this offseason.

The 28-year-old wing averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Lakers, while shooting 42.6 percent from the field.