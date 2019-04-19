2019 Player Capsules: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Season Summary

Known as a 3-point threat, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was actually more of a weapon from inside the arc this season.

The six-year veteran hit a career-high 43.0 percent from the field, including a robust 54.2 percent of his two-pointers — the first time that the has made more than half.

Oftentimes he took advantage of opposing game plans. As teams rushed out to chase him off the 3-point line, he instead attacked inside, where he shot 63.6 percent in the restricted area and 48.0 from mid-range — both strong figures.

With his playing time reduced (24.8 minutes), KCP saw the rest of his production dip as well. His 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists were his fewest since his rookie year.

However, when injuries hit the Lakers hard, KCP stepped into more of a featured role. He finished the season with back-to-back 32-point games, and averaged 21.4 points and 3.7 triples over his final dozen appearances.

Touchdown connection from McGee to KCP!#LakeShow (: TNT) pic.twitter.com/J8P0VHOMZl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2019

By the Numbers

35: Points scored at Milwaukee on March 19. KCP caught fire from beyond the arc, lighting up one of the league’s elite defenses with eight 3-pointers.

82: Games played by KCP, who was the only Laker to appear in every game this season.

86.7: Percentage shot at the free throw line, which was best on the team (that sorely needed more accurate foul shots) and 17th in the entire NBA.

KCP was in the first half! pic.twitter.com/XMWj5XuCTH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 20, 2019

What’s Next

Caldwell-Pope enters his third straight offseason as a free agent.

The 26-year-old shooting guard will look to tout his skills as a 3 and D wing, having put in his past two years with the Lakers.