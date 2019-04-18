2019 Player Capsules: Rajon Rondo

Season Summary

Like the Lakers as a whole, so much of Rajon Rondo’s season was unfortunately defined by injury.

He missed a month after breaking his hand in November, and then returned for only three games before a finger sprain caused him to sit another month. In total, he played 46 games, just over half the season.

When he was able to compete, Rondo brought his trademark playmaking to the table. Although he didn’t play enough to qualify for the league leaderboard, Rondo averaged the NBA’s eighth-most assists (8.0) among players who appeared in at least one game.

Rondo with the tough board and the outlet to KCP! pic.twitter.com/0IyAJySYAH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2018

And while Rondo struggled to score inside of the arc, he took advantage of teams often playing off him from downtown. He hit a 35.9 percent 3-point clip (slightly above league average) and punished opponents for giving him too much space to shoot.

Rondo also elevated his production when given more playing time in the opening lineup. He averaged 10.6 points, 9.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds as a starter.

By the Numbers

0: Seconds left as Rondo hit his game-winner in Boston on Feb. 7. It was his first career buzzer-beater and a stunning moment for a player famous for his role on the other side of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.

5: Franchises for whom Rondo has tallied a triple-double. With 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds against the Clippers on March 4, he became the second player in NBA history to accomplish that feat with that many teams.

17: Assists dropped in a win over Charlotte on March 29 — the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant matched that total in January 2015. Rondo also had six steals that night.

What’s Next

Having wrapped up his 13th season, Rondo will become a free agent this summer.

He has played for six different teams over the last five years, but remains a productive playmaker, ranking among the top 10 assisters in three of those campaigns.

And he has improved his shooting in the age of the 3-pointer, hitting 35.2 percent from deep over those last five seasons, compared to 25.2 over his previous eight.

What a pass by Rondo!#LakeShow (: ABC & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/dtEbnDsthM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 26, 2018