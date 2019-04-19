2019 Player Capsules: Alex Caruso

Season Summary

Alex Caruso’s stock went sky-high to end the season, as he went from playing the majority of the year in the G League to starring for the Lakers.

The sophomore point guard took over in his final six games, averaging 18.2 points, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 55.0 percent on 3-pointers. He also threw down his share of monster dunks.

AC brings the boom in the House of Thunder! #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/gbCHfj9W6F — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2019

On the other side of the ball, the 6-foot-5 Caruso stood out thanks to his positional size, athleticism and defensive instincts.

An expert at playing passing lanes, Caruso even had five steals and three blocks in a single game against New York — becoming the first Laker with that statline in five years..

And few players are as willing to sacrifice their wellbeing for their squad like Caruso, who constantly found himself on the hardwood after taking contact while trying to make plays.

You want to talk about toughness?@ACFresh21 isn't afraid to sacrifice his body for the team. pic.twitter.com/9zers5o4B1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 1, 2019

By the Numbers

2.1: Steals averaged for the South Bay Lakers, which were the second-most in the entire G League.

6: Appearances in the L.A. Lakers’ first 63 games. He spent most of the season in the G League before getting his shot late.

32: Points scored in a win over the Clippers on April 5. In addition to scoring his career-high, Caruso grabbed 10 rebounds, hit five triples and caught fire late with 13 fourth-quarter points.

What’s Next

After two years on a two-way contract, Caruso will now look to land himself a more permanent spot in the NBA.

The 25-year-old impressed in both of his years taxiing between the G League and NBA, and now looks to prove that he has turned a corner on his biggest question mark.

Caruso shot just 30.2 percent on 3-pointers as a rookie, but that number swelled to an absurd 48.0 percent this season on a solid sample size (24-of-50).

Strangely, Caruso shot just 27.6 percent on 3s in the G League, but he’ll look to prove his NBA clip to be a more accurate representation of his skills.